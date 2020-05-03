Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,467 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 269.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,044,000 after acquiring an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,219,000 after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

