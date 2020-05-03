Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 479,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 30,512 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.47.

GM opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.