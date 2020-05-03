Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 49,822.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 149,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCAU opened at $8.44 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

