Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $239,227,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $101,209,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after purchasing an additional 409,763 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $60,562,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after purchasing an additional 301,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $1,629,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.16.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $146.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.66. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

