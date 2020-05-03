Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 174.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.54. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

