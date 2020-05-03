Parallel Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $41.66 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

