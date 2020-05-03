Parallel Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 798,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Icon stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.45.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

