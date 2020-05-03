Parallel Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

