Parallel Advisors LLC Has $130,000 Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in WEX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in WEX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE:WEX opened at $127.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.90.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.19.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.