Parallel Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 1,023.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 202,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 237,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,264,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 120,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period.

FLRN stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38.

