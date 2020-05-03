Parallel Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 275.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,179,692.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.