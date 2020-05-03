Parallel Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,074,000 after buying an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after buying an additional 632,070 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after buying an additional 725,837 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,404,000 after buying an additional 293,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after buying an additional 666,804 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

