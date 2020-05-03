Parallel Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $138.56.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $162.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.82.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

