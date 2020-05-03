Parallel Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 57,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,014,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

