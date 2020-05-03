Parallel Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 143.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $56,830,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Graham by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $577,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $366.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.71. Graham Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $267.89 and a 12-month high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

