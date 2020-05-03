Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $138.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.66.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

