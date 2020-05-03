Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,958,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $210,801,000 after buying an additional 1,120,324 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,056,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $334,637,000 after buying an additional 1,061,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.06.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

