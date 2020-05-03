Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $25.28 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.61%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

