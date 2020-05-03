Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,657,000 after purchasing an additional 298,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,001,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 574,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $164.21 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.90.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.89) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

