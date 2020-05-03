Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 421 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.92. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

