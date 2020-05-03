Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 3,058 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 198.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 554,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 253,625 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,165,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 323,635 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.