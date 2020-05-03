Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 20,279 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 288.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,319 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,745,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,987,000 after buying an additional 2,905,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,858,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,347,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 270,442 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 206,656 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

