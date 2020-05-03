Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 128 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.13.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $286.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.30 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $199.22 and a 1-year high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

