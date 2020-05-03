Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 820.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,534,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 95.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 693,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 632,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 423,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 536,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 385,704 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE:UNM opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

