Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,552,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Edison International by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Edison International by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

