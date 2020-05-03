Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 34,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

