Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 68,701 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $88.22 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,320. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.76.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.