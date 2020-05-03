Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORCC opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 14,020 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $221,516.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

