Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Axon Enterprise in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

AAXN opened at $69.52 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6,952.00, a PEG ratio of 188.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,091 shares of company stock worth $6,137,725 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

