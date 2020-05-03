Onespan (OSPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Onespan has set its FY 2020

Parties interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Onespan had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts expect Onespan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.92 on Friday. Onespan has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.27 million, a PE ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

