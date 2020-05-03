OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 133.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,906,000 after buying an additional 168,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $57,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 760,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 115,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,039.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

