Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Okta by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $110,294,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 204,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $148.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $158.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $239,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,486 shares of company stock worth $40,667,002 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

