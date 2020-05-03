Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,361,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,086 shares of company stock worth $2,074,965. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUAN. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

