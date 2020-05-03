NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,702 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of NRG Energy worth $34,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,800,000 after purchasing an additional 168,927 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

