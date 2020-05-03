Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 3.00

News headlines about Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Norwegian Cruise Line earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Norwegian Cruise Line’s analysis:

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $13.84 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.