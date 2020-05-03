Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Northrop Grumman earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

NYSE:NOC opened at $328.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

