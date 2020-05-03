NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

