NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.