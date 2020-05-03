NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $177.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

