NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 388 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.