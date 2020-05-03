NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 21,056 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $7,026,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

