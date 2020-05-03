NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 149 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Savior LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.42.

Shares of COO stock opened at $280.31 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

