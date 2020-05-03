NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,404 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,966 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,189,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 706,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 674,741 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 580,867 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 433,053 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

