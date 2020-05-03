NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,002 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $197.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.