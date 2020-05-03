NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $86.85 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.