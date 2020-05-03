NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

