NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 43.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 254,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

