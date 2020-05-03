NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

