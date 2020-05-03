NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 285.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $72,987,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 187,810 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $46,860,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $185.67 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.