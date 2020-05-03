NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

